CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Down 16-7 in the third quarter, the Skaneateles Lakers rallied for a 30-16 win over Cazenovia on Saturday afternoon at Bragman Stadium in Cicero.

James Musso rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns, helping unbeaten Skaneateles to the win over Cazenovia.

Skaneateles advances to the Section III Class C finals on Saturday where they will face unbeaten General Brown. Kickoff is at noon at the Carrier Dome.