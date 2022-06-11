CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Skaneateles girls lacrosse team scored the first 12 goals of the game, on their way to a 15-3 Class D State Semifinal win over Pal-Mac.

Kathryn Morrissey paced the Lakers attack with four goals. Bella Brogan added three goals and an assist for Skaneateles in the win.

The Lakers will be making their 10th appearance in the State Championship Game on Saturday.

Skaneateles will look for its first State Title since 2017, when they face Bronxville (Section I Champion) at 4:30 p.m. at SUNY Cortland.