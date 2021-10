CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Skaneateles jumped out to a 21-0 lead and never looked back knocking off Cazenovia on Saturday 50-22.

James Musso passed for 190 yards, totaling three touchdowns. Grayson Brunelle added for 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Skaneateles improves to 5-0. Cazenovia drops to 4-1.