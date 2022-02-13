(WSYR-TV) — Skaneateles defeated Franklin Academy Sunday 3-1 to win the program’s second state championship since 2016.

Rachelle Cain scored two goals and added an assist to lead the way for the Lakers. Her sister Rebecca had two assists, and Scout Oudemool also scored a goal.

Oudemool kicked things off with a goal 7 minutes into the game off a feed from Rachelle Cain. Then, just two minutes later, Cain added to the Lakers lead with her first of the game. Rebecca was credited with the assist. She also got an apple on Rachelle second goal of the game in the second period. It increased Skaneateles’ lead to 3-1, and the Lakers were able to hold on from there.

To celebrate, Skaneateles is welcoming home its NYSPHSAA state champions with a parade through town which end at YMCA ice rink.