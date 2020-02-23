Solvay boys edge Oneida to advance to Class B quarterfinals

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

#2 seed Solvay got all they could handle from #18 seed Oneida before pulling out a 58-54 win.

Oneida led by one-point entering the 4th quarter, but the Bearcats outscored the Indians 15-10 in the final quarter.

Jaimen Bliss led the way for Solvay, pouring in a game-high 23 points.

Solvay advances to the Section III Class B quarterfinals to face Skaneateles.