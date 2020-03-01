Solvay boys race past General Brown to advance to Section III Class B finals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
The magical season for the Solvay boys basketball team continued Saturday night, as the Bearcats raced past General Brown 65-45.
Justin Scott and Brock Bagozzi combined for 35 points in the Bearcats win over the Lions.
Solvay moves on to the Section III Class B Championship game to face #1 ranked Lowville. That game will be played next Saturday night at the SRC Arena on the campus of OCC.
