CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Solvay boys made it four straight wins on Monday afternoon defeating Chittenango 59-27 in the Chittenango Holiday Basketball Tournament Finals.

Solvay’s Brock Bagozzi poured in a game-high 20 points and was named tournament MVP.

The Bearcats improve to 5-2 this season. Chittenango drops to 2-6.