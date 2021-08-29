Source: Patrick Beilein to be named new Syracuse Stallions Head Coach

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

After three years away, former Le Moyne head coach Patrick Beilein looks to be headed back to the sidelines.

A source close to the situation says that Beilein will be named the new head coach of the Syracuse Stallions sometime this week.

Beilein will take over for Nick Perioli who stepped down after guiding the Stallions to the TBL Finals this past season.

In four years at Le Moyne, Patrick Beilein won 77 games, guiding the ‘Phins to their first ever NCAA Division II Elite Eight.

In 2019, weeks before the start of the season Beilein resigned as the head coach of the Niagara Men’s Basketball program citing ‘personal reasons.’