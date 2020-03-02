South Jefferson girls edge Marcellus in the Section III Class B semifinals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Defending Section Champion South Jefferson held off a strong 4th quarter comeback from Marcellus, edging the Mustangs 56-52.

Jackie Piddock poured in a game-high 24 points, helping the Spartans to the win. Samantha Wynne paced Marcellus with 12 points in the loss.

South Jefferson will look to defend their Section III Class B girls title next Saturday at OCC when they face Bishop Grimes at 7 p.m.