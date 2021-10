DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In a battle of two of the top teams in Section III Class A, the ESM Spartans edged J-D on Saturday night 1-0.

The win is the Spartans 11th straight, helping them lock up the SCAC Empire League title.

Jackson Tedesco scored the only goal of the game for the Spartans.

ESM wraps up the regular season at 14-2. J-D heads into the postseason with a record of 11-5.