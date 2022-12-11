SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse University Athletics is offering its fans the chance to watch the men’s soccer team in the NCAA Championship game and the men’s basketball squad host Monmouth on Monday, December 12, in the JMA Wireless Dome.

A specially priced $10 ticket will provide fans with a reserved seat in section 115 and 304. The soccer game against Indiana, which starts at 6 p.m., will be shown on the JMA Wireless Dome video boards, and the basketball game will follow live on Jim Boeheim Court, beginning at 8:00 p.m. The Dome will open at 5:30 p.m.

The Syracuse men’s soccer team is making its first appearance in the NCAA Championship game. The Orange, coached by Ian McIntyre, defeated Creighton in the semifinal, 3-2.

The Orange men’s basketball squad has won three straight games, including Saturday’s 83-64 triumph against Georgetown.