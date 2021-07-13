Stallion’s Mike Henry’s path to success

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Many times, failure leads to success. It’s a motivator that pushes you. For Mike Henry, that was all that he needed.

It started his freshman year, when he got cut from his high school basketball team.

“You feel like you already made the team and maybe that’s why it went wrong. I kind of assumed I was already on the team and it just didn’t go my way.”



He got cut again. Twice at Onondaga Community College but that just made him want it that much more.

“It’s not what I was brought up on, to just give up when people tell you no because you’re going to be told no your whole life.”



Eventually all of those no’s turned into a yes. Henry made the roster at Buffalo State and from there it was history.



“That’s kind of when it was over. I fell in love with it and I didn’t turn back ever since.”

“It’s definitely the best feeling because at the end of the day, life is what you make it and if you want to make it what you love, then why not do that.”



If he has one message for those who are doubting themselves, it’s this:



“Do the extra work. Stay after. Stay after practice. Shoot more. Dribble more. Practice more. The days you wake up in the morning and you say I’m too tired I’m too tired I don’t want to do it. Those are the days that are going to push you and those are the days that are going to make you better.”