Syracuse Stallions name Pat Beilein head coach

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Stallions announced Wednesday they are bringing back one of the most recognizable names in Central New York hoops to lead their team.

As NewsChannel 9 reported last week, the Stallions have named former LeMoyne men’s basketball coach Pat Beilein as their new head coach.

BREAKING | Stallions Hire Patrick Beilein as Head Coach!



“We are extremely excited to welcome Coach Beilein as our head coach. Pat brings along years of success coaching at various levels throughout the country. We look forward to leaning on Pat for his experience and coaching expertise but also seeing him represent the Stallions on the sidelines in an attempt to bring a TBL National Championship to Syracuse” said Stallions General Manager Mike Sugamosto in a statement.

“This hire is a no brainer for our organization. Having Patrick in our backyard and ready for a new challenge made this simple.” Sugamosto added.

Beilein is the son of John Beilein, former West Virginia and Michigan head coach, who was also at the helm of LeMoyne in the ‘80s.

Pat, while the head coach of LeMoyne, won the NE-10 Coach of the Year award and led the Dolphins to an Elite Eight finish in 2018. Beilein was then named head coach of Niagara but never coached a single game after stepping down for personal reasons just seven months later.

Former Duke-star and CBA graduate Greg Paulus stepped in and was named the permanent head coach in November of 2019.

Beilein, who will begin his duties immediately, will hold his first tryout for the 2022 season on October 9 in Syracuse.