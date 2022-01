SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Former Baldwinsville star J.J. Starling has been named to the 2022 McDonald’s All-America Boys Basketball Team. Starling has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Notre Dame next season.

It’s the first time a player from Syracuse has received the honor since Breanna Stewart and DaJuan Coleman in 2012.

The McDonald’s All-American Game will be held on March 29th in Chicago at WinTrust Arena.