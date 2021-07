USA’s Breanna Stewart (R) reacts while handling the ball in the women’s preliminary round group B basketball match between Nigeria and USA during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama on July 27, 2021. (Photo by Aris MESSINIS / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN (WSYR-TV) –

Breanna Stewart and the United States women’s basketball team defeated Nigeria 81-72 on Tuesday in the opening game for both teams at the Olympics. It’s the 50th straight win for the United States women’s basketball team in Olympic play.

Stewart scored nine points, and pulled down 11 rebounds helping the Americans to the win.

Team USA is back in action on Friday at 12:40 a.m. against Japan.