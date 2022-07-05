SEATTLE — (SEATTLE STORM) Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart has been named the WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month for June the league announced today. Stewart averaged 22.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while helping the Storm to a 7-4 record in 11 games.

Stewart scored in double-figures in each game during the month including a season-high 32-point and 11-rebound double-double at Dallas on June 10. That was one of the five games she scored at least 20 points during the month.

It is the third time Stewart has earned the monthly award, previously receiving the recognition in May 2021 and July 2018.

Stewart continues to put up MVP-caliber numbers this season, leading the WNBA in scoring (21.3 ppg), steals (2.1 spg), and efficiency (23.8), but also in fouls drawn (5.9/gm), FT made (5.3/gm), and FT attempted (6.2/gm). She ranks in the top 20 in FG made (2nd – 7.0/gm), rebounds (10th – 7.4), blocks (T-13th – 1.0/bpm), FT% (14th – 85.6%) and minutes played (11th – 31.1 mpg).

Stewart has scored in double-figures in all 19 games she has played in this season with the Storm posting a 13-6 record in those contests. If the season were to end today, Stewart’s season averages of 21.3 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.1 spg, 2.9 apg, and 1.0 bpg would make her just the second player in WNBA history with at least 20.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.0 spg, 2.0 apg, and 1.0 bpg in a season (Sheryl Swoopes, 2000).