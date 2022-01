SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The West Genesee boys hockey team skated to a 10-1 win over Liverpool on Thursday night inside the Coliseum at the New York State Fairgrounds.

Ryan Stratton scored two goals and added three assists in the win for the Wildcats. Will Schneid, Jeremy Keyes and Jared Jaeger all added two goals apiece for West Genesee.

West Genesee improves to 7-1 on the season. Liverpool falls to 1-7-2 this year.