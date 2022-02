CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

West Genesee started slow, but the Wildcats finished strong, edging F-M 48-46 on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats outscored the Hornets 18-11 in the 4th quarter. Christian Amica’s 14 points paced West Genesee. Trevor Roe scored a game-high 26 points for F-M in the loss.

West Genesee improves to 17-1. F-M drops to 11-6 on the season.