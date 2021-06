DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Jamesville-DeWitt boys lacrosse team closed out the regular season with a 17-5 win over Auburn.

The win locks up the SCAC Empire Division Title for the Red Rams.

Ethan Kesselring led the way for J-D with five goals and four assists. Gannon Kessler added five goals for the Red Rams in the win.

Jamesville-DeWitt has won eight games in a row, finishing the regular season at 14-2. Auburn drops to 10-3.