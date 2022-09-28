BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Evan Smith’s soccer career started long before he was in high school. It wasn’t until freshman year that his head coach saw something special in him.

“He would make runs that other players wouldn’t see. He would play passes that other players wouldn’t see. He’s always been really good at understanding that kinda stuff. He just has a knack for it,” said Tim Scheemaker.

Scheemaker made the right call by putting Smith on the varsity team as a freshman. In fact, he scored a goal in the Section Finals back in 2019.

“It was a cool experience. The seniors really helped me out that year to get my feet wet in the varsity game. It was a lot faster than it is now,” added Evan Smith.

Smith has continued to shine. In nine games so far this season he has scored nine goals and five assists.

“At the time when you start to put in the work to get better you don’t really see results right away but four years of work helped me out a lot to get to this point where I am right now,” said Smith.

Smith has one final goal to check off before his high school chapter comes to a close.

“Coming out every week competing for one goal, to win a state championship,” Smith concluded.