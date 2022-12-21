BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Baldwinsville varsity bowling team is a force to be reckoned with. A lot of this team’s success has to do with senior, Madison Hass.

“Maddy is a great competitor. She’s got a very laid-back personality, so she stays relaxed and focused on big moments so that makes her really special and really a great athlete,” said head coach Gary Peterson.

Hass started bowling because of her parents.

“My dad did it when he was younger and he’s really successful with it and my mom enjoys it with her friends. I experience the same thing,” said Hass.

Over the years, Hass has fallen more and more in love with the game.

“It’s so satisfying in a way, and I just love that it’s unique. Not a lot of people do it and it’s really hard to be good at it until you put a lot of effort into it,” she added.

Hass has been bowling on the Varsity Baldwinsville team since she was in the 7th grade and is proud of how far she’s come since then.

“My last match I had almost a 700 series and I was like this is crazy. I never even thought I could do that. I was one shot away from a perfect game.”