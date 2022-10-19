Cazenovia, N.Y (WSYR-TV) – Jack Byrnes juggles two sports at a time. Once golf practice is over, he heads to football or vice versa.

“I got to thank my coaches for giving me the opportunity to play two sports at the same time because it’s not easy. Then also my teammates for allowing me to miss a golf practice, golf practice, or football practice. I guess that’s kind of what helped me be able to do both sports at the same time,” says Byrnes.

“Most special about this season is the fact that I talk to his football coach, coach Martin and he tells me stories about what Jack is doing on the field so it’s nice to kind of bridge the two sports and feel like I’m kind of part of the football team,” says head golf coach Tom Murlin.

What’s even more remarkable, is that Byrnes excels at every sport he plays. The star athlete finished tied for fourth at the league golf tournament a couple of weeks ago advancing to the sectional state qualifier in May.

“It was my best round this year and actually tied my best round but it was awesome. I wasn’t expecting to go out and shoot 76 after playing football the last couple of weeks so I was surprised but really excited,” added Byrnes.

Byrnes will be taking his talents to Hobart in the fall. But believe it or not, it won’t be golf or football. He’ll be on the diamond.

“Not every athlete gets to play any sport in college so I make sure I keep getting better… because I don’t want to fall behind in playing baseball and have to get benched out.”