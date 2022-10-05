PHOENIX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Courtney Carter has made a name for herself on the pitch.

“Her athleticism, her no fear, and her mentality is what sets her apart,” said head coach Jason Stenta. “She was one always going in to get the tackles. It didn’t matter if you were a senior or if you were a junior, she was in the mix every time. You could tell she would develop to be a very special player.”

Carter made the Phoenix Varsity Soccer team as an 8th grader.

“It was really nerve-racking but it was exciting,” said Courtney Carter. “It’s a whole new thing. You get to be with more high schoolers when you’re obviously in middle school. More competitive and it really brings your confidence up.”

The senior soccer star continued to shine.

“It doesn’t matter whether she’s sick or she has a little nagging injury. It doesn’t matter if she gives 100 percent all the time. One thing we talked about this year was to be more vocal and she’s stepped up and done what I’ve asked,” said Stenta.

All of that hard work over the years between playing club soccer and high school ball has finally paid off. Carter will be taking her talents to play Division 1 soccer at Rider in the fall.

“It was so exciting. I got in the car after talking to him and my mom and I said, “did he just offer me that?” And she said, “I think so and I couldn’t even hold in my feelings I was so excited,” said Carter.