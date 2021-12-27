SU Blows Out Brown With Strong Second Half

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a 16-day stretch without a game, it was reasonable to think that the Orange might be a little rusty against Brown. However, that really wasn’t the case. Syracuse jumped out to a 16-4 lead and never looked back en route to a 93-62 victory.

Buddy Boeheim led the way with 28 points. Brown trailed by only six points at intermission, but Buddy helped spark a 23-6 run to open the second half. The senior guard scored 18 of his 28 points after the break.

Joe Girard III chipped in with 15 points, seven assists, and five steals. Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider also finished in double figures with 13 points apiece.

Bourama Sidibe made a brief appearance late. The fifth-year center played three minutes and scored one point on a free throw. It was the first playing time for Sidibe in about a year.

With the win, Syracuse improves to 6-5. Next up for the Orange is the non-conference finale on Wednesday night against Cornell.