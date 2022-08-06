SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

On day three of preseason camp the Syracuse Orange strapped on the shoulder pads for the first time.

SU returns 17 of the 21 starters from a year ago, but a big hole to fill is on the defensive line. All three starters are gone from Tony White’s 3-3-5 defensive scheme.

As a defensive unit last season, the Orange ranked second in the ACC, giving up only 330 yards per game.

Syracuse will wrap up its first week of preseason camp on Saturday.

SU opens the season on September 3rd, at home against Louisville.