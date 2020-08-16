SU Director of Athletics John Wildhack reacts to Liberty’s testing protocols for football team

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

One of the main concerns by players on the Syracuse football team during preseason camp has been the issue of testing with teams that the Orange will face this season.

On Friday, Liberty (who Syracuse plays this year) Head Coach Hugh Freeze stated in a press conference that his team had not been tested in two weeks. Freeze went on to say that not a single player on the team has tested positive in three weeks.

NCAA guidelines state that a team must test their student athletes once a week during preseason camp.

Saturday afternoon, Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack released the following statement regarding coach Freeze’s comments:

“Coach Freeze’s comments describing Liberty’s inadequate approach to COVID-19 testing are deeply troubling, and pose a threat to the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff. The ACC has very clear testing protocols in place that all scheduled non-conference opponents must adhere to. Syracuse Athletics refuses to put the members of our football program or our campus community in a position that could potentially compromise the rigorous public health and safety strategy we have put into place. We will continue our weekly testing and move to testing three times a week once our competitive season commences.”

Liberty University responded, by sending NewsChannel 9 their updated information regarding testing for the football team:

Liberty University is following CDC, Commonwealth of Virginia, local health district and campus guidelines and protocols. Liberty has conducted PCR baseline testing for the entire football team bubble and will follow NCAA requirements for testing as well as meet the testing guidelines for competition established by each conference if those are above the NCAA standard. Liberty is contracting with Radeas Labs, located in Wake Forest, N.C., for its in-season testing program. Radeas’ clients include ACC members. In addition, Liberty conducts daily screening of on campus student-athletes.

Syracuse is scheduled to play Liberty on October 17th at the Carrier Dome.