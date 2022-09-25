SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
The Syracuse Orange have cracked the Top 25 for the first time since 2019. Syracuse checks in at #25 in the AFCA Coaches Poll. SU is still not ranked in the AP Top 25, but did receive 22 votes this week.
At 4-0, Syracuse is off to its best start since 2018. SU is coming off a 22-20 last minute win over Virginia on Friday.
Syracuse will look for its first 5-0 start since 1987 on Saturday against Wagner at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Here is a look at the AFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll:
- Georgia – 4-0
- Alabama – 4-0
- Ohio State – 4-0
- Michigan – 4-0
- Clemson – 4-0
- USC – 4-0
- Oklahoma State – 3-0
- Kentucky – 4-0
- Tennessee – 4-0
- NC State – 4-0
- Ole Miss – 4-0
- Penn State – 4-0
- Utah – 3-1
- Baylor – 3-1
- Oregon – 3-1
- Oklahoma – 3-1
- Texas A&M – 3-1
- Washington – 4-0
- Arkansas – 3-1
- BYU – 3-1
- Wake Forest – 3-1
- Florida State – 4-0
- Minnesota – 4-0
- Pittsburgh – 3-1
- Syracuse – 4-0