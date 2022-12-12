SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse won its second fourth straight game on Monday, beating Monmouth at home 86-71.

Judah Mintz led the way for the Orange with a career-high 24 points. Jesse Edwards recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Joseph Girard III added 16 points, Benny Williams had 13 points and Maliq Brown added eleven.

SU improves to 7-4 overall.

Syracuse returns to action on Saturday at home to battle Cornell.

Hear what SU head coach Jim Boeheim had to say following Monday’s win to Monmouth by clicking on the video player above.