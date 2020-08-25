SU junior safety Andre Cisco named AP preseason All-American

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Orange junior safety Andre Cisco (Valley Stream, N.Y.) earned first-team preseason All-America honors from the Associated Press on Tuesday, Aug. 25. The team was selected by 47 AP poll voters, who were asked to consider all Division I players – even those who had already opted out of the season or whose teams had postponed football.

The award was Cisco’s fifth preseason first-team All-America nod. Earlier this summer, he garnered the same recognition from Street & Smith’s, Lindy’s, Sporting News and Phil Steele. Additionally, Cisco is a candidate for the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back, as well as the Lott IMPACT Trophy, Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award – all three of which are presented to college football’s defensive player of the year.

Cisco is the active FBS leader with 12 career interceptions and he ranks second among current FBS players in passes defended per game (1.27). In 22 games, Cisco has 125 career tackles, 28 passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery to go along with his 12 picks.

In 2019, Cisco tallied 68 tackles and tied for the ACC lead with five interceptions despite missing three games due to injury. He ranked fourth nationally in interceptions per game (0.6) and was an All-ACC Second Team selection.

The Orange are scheduled to open the 2020 regular season on Saturday, Sept. 12 at North Carolina. Syracuse’s home opener is slated for Sept. 26 against Georgia Tech.

Syracuse Athletics is transitioning to an individual game ticket model for the 2020 football season. Season-ticket holders have until Sept. 4 to select one of three options: reinvest their paid funds as a donation to the “Together ‘Cuse” campaign, roll over their purchase of season tickets to the 2021 season, or request a refund.