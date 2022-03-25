SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s lacrosse team returns to the Carrier Dome on Saturday afternoon hosting #11 Duke at noon. SU is coming off a 14-9 win at Stony Brook last Saturday.

Duke enters with a record of 8-3. Three of the Blue Devils wins are over ranked opponents this season. It’s the first time since 2017 that the two teams are squaring off inside the Dome.

Kayla Treanor and the SU women will hit the field on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. against Temple. It’s part of a four-game homestand for the women’s team. Syracuse is 7-2 this season, with six wins coming over Top 25 teams.

