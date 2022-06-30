SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

The opponents and game sites for the Atlantic Coast Conference portion of Syracuse men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule have been announced.

ACC Schedule Notes

· Syracuse plays home-and-home series with traditional rivals Boston College and Pittsburgh.

· Additional home-and-home matchups feature Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

· The Orange are slated to host Duke, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Wake Forest.

· Syracuse has ACC road contests with Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Miami

Game dates and times have not been determined. They will be announced later by the ACC.