SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

New additions Nathan Opoku and Levonte Johnson made immediate impacts in their official Syracuse debuts as the Orange men’s soccer team won the 2022 season opener over in-state foe Iona, 2-0.

Johnson found Opoku in the middle of the box in the 13th minute of play to give Syracuse the early lead. Syracuse’s backline contained the Iona attack to just four shots, while the Orange attack exploded for 19 shots on the night.

“I thought Nate and Levonte caused problems at times,” Syracuse head coach Ian McIntyre said. “There wasn’t a ton of space today in behind or in front, but I thought it was great for Nate to score that goal and he probably could’ve had one or two more. We have goals in this team.”

HOW IT HAPPENED:

After controlling the first 12 minutes of play, Syracuse won a throw in and tossed the ball down the right wing to Johnson, who controlled the ball past an Iona defender. Johnson then flicked the ball towards Opoku in the middle of the penalty area. A dribble saw Opoku lose a defender and put the ball on his left foot for a curling shot into the bottom left corner of the net to give Syracuse a 1-0 advantage. The goal marks Opoku’s first in a Syracuse uniform. Johnson recorded his first assist in his Syracuse career and the ninth in his collegiate career.

The Orange took the 1-0 lead into the locker room at halftime and continued pushing the pace in the second half. Syracuse registered 14 of its 19 shots in the second period of play.

In the 69th minute of action, The Orange found the second goal of the evening after senior midfielder Amferny Sinclair left the ball sophomore forward Francesco Pagano. Pagano tapped the ball to Julius Rauch in front of goal. The sophomore forward fired a low shot past the keeper’s left to extend the lead, 2-0.

The Syracuse backline was also effective in limiting Iona’s attack. The Gaels only registered four shots and won just a single corner over the duration of the match. Goalie Russell Shealy saved two shots, both coming in the first half. The clean sheet marks Shealy’s 10th career shutout.

OF NOTE

Abdi Salim returned to the field after missing the entirety of the 2021 due to an injury.

Tonight’s victory marks the first time Syracuse defeated Iona in a regular-season contest.

Syracuse is now 9-4 in season openers during coach McIntyre’s tenure as Syracuse head coach.

UP NEXT

The Orange will host defending Big Ten Champion Penn State on Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. Admission to the match is free and the game will be televised live on ACC Network.