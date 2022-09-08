SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

One of the finest to don a Syracuse field hockey jersey, Julie Williamson helped put the Orange program on the map. In October she will become the first Orange field hockey student-athlete to have her jersey retired. The first Orange player selected for the United States Women’s National Team, Williamson will be honored on Sunday, October 9th when the Orange host Cornell at 2 pm at J.S. Coyne Stadium in the Lally Athletics Complex. The jersey retirement will be one of multiple such celebrations of former Syracuse student-athletes in 2022-23.

During her career (1991-94), Williamson helped lead the program to its first-ever NCAA Tournament in 1993 and guided the Orange to an overall mark of 52-20-7, a 70.3 winning percentage. In 1993, Syracuse captured the program’s first BIG EAST Tournament Championship, earning the subsequent berth to the NCAA Tournament. The Orange beat Penn in the first round, shutting out the Quakers 3-0, before losing to Penn State in the quarterfinals. Syracuse reached the BIG EAST Championship game three times (1992, 1993, 1994) with Williamson in the lineup.

The program’s first three-time National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) All-American, Williamson earned the 1994 BIG EAST Player of the Year award, was a four-time National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) All-Region and two-time All-BIG EAST selection. After graduating as the program’s all-time points leader, a mark that ranks seventh in 2022, Williamson earned the BIG EAST Postgraduate Scholarship in 1995 and was a Honda Sports Award Nominee.

Williamson was first Orange player selected to the United States Women’s National Team and was one of three collegiate field hockey players on the 1993 USWNT roster. She earned a start against Germany, fresh off its silver-medal finish at the 1992 Olympics, and then scored her first international goal, striking against France on July 21. Before joining the USWNT, Williamson pulled on the red, white, and blue with the US Under 21 National Team in 1991 and 1992.

Program’s three-time NFHCA All-American (1992, 1993, 1994)

-Four-time NFHCA All-Region selection

-Two-time All-BIG EAST Selection

-1994 BIG EAST Player of the Year

-1993 BIG EAST Tournament Most Outstanding Performer

-Received BIG EAST Postgraduate Scholarship in 1995

-Honda Sports Award Nominee (1994-95 Academic Year)

-1993 US Women’s National Team 1993 (first player in program history on the USWNT)

-1991 and 1992 United States U21 Team

-Graduated as program’s all-time points leader (94) and still ranks seventh on Syracuse’s career points (94) and assists (28) record lists.

-1996 Orange Plus Hall of Fame inductee