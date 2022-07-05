SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch’s Summer Street Crunch series will return outside the Upstate Medical University Arena beginning on July 23 and continue each Saturday through Aug. 13.

Summer Street Crunch is a series of street hockey games open to all kids ages 5 to 14. Games are held on four consecutive Saturdays in July and August. Two teams compete against each other in hour-long games. Helmets, sticks and sneakers (no skates) are required. All games will be held at 9 a.m. outside the Upstate Medical University Arena on Montgomery Street.

The Crunch are currently accepting registrations for Summer Street Crunch. Registration for each game is $15 per player. Any individual that registers for all four games will receive a special $50 rate. Players must register online. All dates, times and locations are subject to change.

Registration for Summer Street Crunch includes:

A roster spot for one game

An official Summer Street Crunch t-shirt (with a minimum of two sessions)

One free youth ticket to the second home game of the Crunch’s upcoming 2022-23 season

An invitation to a pre-game pizza party

On-ice certificate presentation

The complete 2022 Summer Street Crunch schedule is as follows:

Saturday, July 23 at 9 a.m.

Saturday, July 30 at 9 a.m.

Saturday, August 6 at 9 a.m.

Saturday, August 13 at 9 a.m.