SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Mets have announced that the game planned for Sunday afternoon has been postponed.

The Syracuse Mets were scheduled to play the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, but the game has now been postponed to June 8 at 4:05 p.m. as part of a doubleheader.

Visitors with a ticket to one game on a doubleheader can see the other game for free. You can also redeem your ticket for Sunday’s postponed game for any other Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium in this calendar year.