SUNY Cortland Alum Nate Leaman Guides Team USA to World Junior Championship

Canada’s Connor Zary (9) is stopped by U.S. goalie Spencer Knight (30) as Trevor Zegras (9) defends during the second period of the championship game in the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA (WSYR-TV) –

For the 5th time in USA hockey history, the United States are World Junior Champions.

The U.S. defeated Canada 2-0 in the Gold Medal Game on Tuesday night in Edmonton.

The Americans were coached by SUNY Cortland Alum Nate Leaman (1997).

Team USA got on the board in the first period on a goal by Los Angeles Kings prospect Alex Turcotte.

Turcotte tips it into the top corner #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/V4r2cSbiWA — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 6, 2021

The Americans added to their lead 32-seconds in the second period when Anaheim Ducks draft pick Trevor Zegras scored. Zegras led the tournament with 18 points.

Spencer Knight stopped all 34 shots he faced earning the first shutout by an American goalie in a title game in Team USA history. The win gives USA Hockey its fourth consecutive victory over Canada in a World Junior Championship Championship game.