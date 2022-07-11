(WSYR-TV) — The head football coaches for SUNY Cortland and Ithaca College will throw the ceremonial opening pitch for an MLB game at Yankee Stadium on July 28.

Cortland Red Dragon Coach Curt Fitzpatrick and Ithaca College Bombers Coach Mike Toerper will be the throwers. The toss will be part of the Cortaca Jug Day festivities.

Cortaca Jug Day will offer special discounted ticket prices to Cortland and Ithaca alumni and students. The first 1,000 students will also receive a hot dog, drink, and Yankees hat with a Cortland or Ithaca logo.

“I hope that many members of the SUNY Cortland community can gather together at Cortaca Jug Day and show off their Cortland pride,” SUNY Cortland President Erik J. Bitterbaum said. “This is a wonderful opportunity for our students and alumni to enjoy themselves at one of the most iconic venues in sports.”

The Cortaca Jug Day festivities help promote the Cortaca Jug football game, which takes place at Yankee Stadium on November 12, 2022.