SUNYAC suspends all athletic competition until January 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SUNYAC) – In response to ongoing health and safety concerns, the members of the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) are suspending fall sports competition. In addition, the winter conference and non-conference schedules will be delayed until Jan. 1, 2021.

The decision was made by the SUNYAC Presidents in consultation with the SUNYAC Board of Directors. The SUNYAC Board of Directors is composed of the director of athletics from each of the 10 member institutions — Brockport, Buffalo State, Cortland, Fredonia, Geneseo, New Paltz, Oneonta, Oswego, Plattsburgh and Potsdam.

While no competition will be held the remainder of the calendar year, there is still hope that other team activities and practice sessions will be able to be conducted for fall and winter teams. Those details will be worked out as the school year approaches.

“It is with deep regret that we have to come out to announce the suspension of fall sports, as well as a delay in winter sport activity,” “My heart really goes out to our student-athletes and our coaches affected here. I hope we can all work together here at Cortland to support one another through all of this. We can and will get through this. As I mentioned last week with our football announcement, we still hope to conduct permissible activities with the teams including workouts, modified practices and educational programming. Our intention is to allow our great coaches to continue to help our student-athletes grow in the Cortland way and continue with their passion for sport.” – Mike Urtz, Cortland Director of Athletics via Cortland Athletics release

The SUNYAC will continue to explore all options for a safe return to intercollegiate athletics.