Super Dirt Week 2020 at Oswego Speedway cancelled

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An annual rite of fall as been cancelled for October 2020. Super Dirt Week in Oswego is the latest event to be removed from the calendar by coronavirus.

Race fans will not be forgotten.

A special six-track racing series across New York State will take place this October. Fans will not be allowed at the tracks, but the racing action can be seen on dirtvision.com Details on digital viewership, etc., will come in the not too distant future.

“We want to keep the teams close to home by celebrating at our home tracks,” said DIRTcar CEO Brian Carter. “We’re putting it all on the line, investing the 2020 Series’ point funds into prize money over the course of a single week so we can put 2020 behind us with a bang.” Brian Carter, CEO DIRTCar

Albany-Saratoga, Utica-Rome, Fulton, Can-Am, Canandaigua and Weedsport Speedways will take part in the week-long series.

All of the information was released by DIRT Motorsports Monday afternoon.

