Super DIRT Week to return with full slate of events this October

Super Dirt Week Bud Light 200_1476052757947.jpg

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a year away due to the pandemic, Racing’s Biggest Party is returning to Oswego Speedway for the 49th NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week this October. 

Featuring some of the best drivers from around the world, a full week of Big Block, Small Block, Sportsman and Pro Stock events are planned from October 6 through October 10 to celebrate one of the biggest races in the sport. 

“There is no underselling the excitement of seeing Super DIRT Week with fans again,” DIRTcar CEO Brian Carter said. “This is a special event not only for us and the drivers but for everyone in New York and the motorsports community. Like you, we’re eager to get this historic party going again.” 

Those interested in purchasing tickets can do so here

Below is a list of the full schedule: 

Sun. Oct. 3 

8 AM                          Camper Staging begins on E. Albany St. 

8 AM                          Will Call opens at Albany St. Guest Services Building (Albany St. & Big Block Blvd) 

8 AM                          Tickets, Camping, Parking and Pit Pass sales open at Gate 6 

10 AM-5 PM             Grounds Open for Camper Parking (not available to Blue Lot until 1pm) 

Super DIRTcar Series Platinum Teams and Fulton 200 competitors Pit Parking open via Gate 6 

Mon. Oct. 4 

10 AM-5 PM             Grounds Open for Camper Parking through Gate 6 

Will Call, Tickets, Camping, Parking and Pit Pass sales open at Gate 6 

ALL Divisions Pit Parking open through Gate 6 

12-5 PM                    Tech Inspection open for ALL Divisions at Tech Tent 

Tues. Oct 5 

9 AM-8 PM                Will Call, Tickets, Camping, Parking and Pit Pass sales open at Gate 6 

9 AM-6 PM                ALL Divisions Pit Parking open through Gate 6 

9 AM-6 PM                Grounds Open for Camper Parking – Reservations & Credentials Required 

10 AM-6 PM             Tech Inspection open for ALL Divisions at Tech Tent 

5-7 PM                       OPEN Practice for ALL Divisions 

7:30 PM                    Super DIRT Week Concert  

Wed. Oct. 6 

7 AM (24 hrs.)        Will Call, Tickets, Camping, Parking and Pit Pass sales open at Gate 6 (24 Hours daily thru 8pm Sat.) 

7:30 AM                   ALL Divisions Pit Parking open through Gate 6 

8 AM                         Tech Inspection open for ALL Divisions at Tech Tent 

10-5PM                    Tickets and Parking sales open at Gates 1 & 2 

12:00 (Noon)         City of Oswego Parade & 50th Anniversary announcement 

2-4 PM                      Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman, and DIRTcar Pro Stock Practice 

7 PM                          Weedsport Speedway – Super DIRT Week ‘Kickoff Party’ – DIRTcar 358 Modifieds and Sportsman 

Thurs. Oct. 7 

7 AM (24 hrs.)         Will Call, Tickets, Camping, Parking and Pit Pass sales open at Gate 6 (24 Hours daily thru 8pm Sat.) 

8 AM                          Tech Inspection open for ALL Divisions at Tech Tent 

9 AM-5 PM                Tickets and Parking sales open at Gates 1 & 2 

9 AM                          Drivers Meeting – DIRTcar 358 Modifieds 

9:30 AM                    Drivers Meeting – Super DIRTcar Series 

10 AM                        Grandstands Open 

10-10:55 AM            DIRTcar 358 Modified Practice 

11AM-11:55 AM       Super DIRTcar Series Practice 

1:20 PM                    DIRTcar 358 Modifieds ‘Salute to the Troops’ 150 Time Trials (Top 6 Locked) 

2:45 PM                    Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 Time Trials (Top 6 Locked) 

7:00 PM                    Brewerton Speedway – 29th Annual Hurricane 75 – DIRTcar 358 Mods and Sportsman 

Fri. Oct. 8 

7 AM (24 hrs.)        Will Call, Tickets, Camping, Parking and Pit Pass sales open at Gate 6 (24 Hours daily thru 8pm Sat.) 

10 AM-9 PM             Tickets and Parking sales open at Gates 1 & 2 

10 AM                        Inspection open for ALL Divisions at Tech Tent 

11 AM                        Drivers Meeting – DIRTcar Pro Stocks 

11:30 AM                  Drivers Meeting – DIRTcar Sportsman 

12:00 (Noon)         Grandstands Open 

DIRTcar Pro Stocks and Sportsman Load-in 

12:30-12:55 PM     DIRTcar Pro Stock Practice 

1:05-1:45 PM          DIRTcar Sportsman Practice 

2:00-2:45 PM          DIRTcar Pro Stock 50 Time Trails (Top 6 Locked) 

4:00 PM                    DIRTcar Sportsman Chevrolet Performance 75 Time Trials (Top 6 Locked) 

5:00 PM                    Track Quiet 

7:00 PM                    Opening Ceremonies – Friday Night Lights 

DIRTcar 358 Modifieds ‘Salute to the Troops’ 150 – 20-lap Qualifying Heats 

DIRTcar Pro Stock 50 – 8-lap Qualifying Heats 

Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 – 25-lap Qualifying Heats 

DIRTcar Sportsman Chevrolet Performance 75 – 15-lap Qualifying Heats 

Sat. Oct. 9 

7 AM-8 PM              Will Call, Tickets, Camping, Parking and Pit Pass sales open at Gate 6 

8 AM-8 PM              Tickets and Parking sales open at Gates 1 & 2 

8 AM-1 PM               50th Running of NAPA Super DIRT Week Ticket & Camping Renewals available at Gate 2 

8 AM                        Tech Inspection open for ALL Divisions at Tech Tent 

9:30 AM                  Grandstands Open 

10-10:25 AM           DIRTcar 358 Modified Final Practice – HOT Pit 

10:30-10:55 AM     Super DIRTcar Series Final Practice – COLD Pit 

11-11:30 AM           DIRTcar Sportsman Final Practice – HOT Pit 

11:35AM-Noon     DIRTcar Pro Stock Final Practice – COLD Pit 

12:30 PM                 DIRTcar 358 Modified Last Chance Showdowns 

Super DIRTcar Series Last Chance Showdowns 

DIRTcar Sportsman Last Chance Showdowns 

DIRTcar Pro Stock Last Chance Showdowns 

3:00 PM                    DIRTcar 358 Modified ‘Salute to the Troops’ 150 Drivers Meeting 

4:45 PM                    DIRTcar 358 Modified ‘Salute to the Troops’ 150 Opening Ceremonies 

5:00 PM                    DIRTcar 358 Modified ‘Salute to the Troops’ 150 

8:00 PM                    Super DIRT Week Celebration 

Sun. Oct. 10 

7 AM-4 PM                Will Call, Tickets, Camping, Parking and Pit Pass sales open at Gate 6 

8 AM-4 PM                Tickets and Parking sales open at Gates 1 & 2 

9 AM                           Drivers Meeting – DIRTcar Sportsman 

9:15 AM                    Drivers Meeting – DIRTcar Pro Stocks 

9:30 AM                    Drivers Meeting – Super DIRTcar Series 

10:00 AM                  Grandstands Open 

11:00 AM                  DIRTcar Sportsman Chevrolet Performance 75 

12:00 PM                  Super DIRTcar Series Top 30 Autograph Signings 

12:30 PM                  DIRTcar Pro Stocks 50 

2:30 PM                    Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 Opening Ceremonies 

3:00 PM                    Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 

 Mon. Oct. 11        ***Rain Date*** 

