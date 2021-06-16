Super DIRT Week to return with full slate of events this October

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a year away due to the pandemic, Racing’s Biggest Party is returning to Oswego Speedway for the 49th NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week this October.

Featuring some of the best drivers from around the world, a full week of Big Block, Small Block, Sportsman and Pro Stock events are planned from October 6 through October 10 to celebrate one of the biggest races in the sport.

🅷🅴🆁🅴. 🅸🆃. 🅸🆂.



Pre-Game with us at @OswegoSpeedway on Tuesday, Oct 5 for free practice and a concert! 🎵



…then…@WeedsportSpdwy the #NAPASDW Kick off Party starts Wednesday, October 6!



Click the link for the entire #NAPASDW schedule! 👇https://t.co/MZ7SzPakMc — NAPA Super DIRT Week (@SuperDIRTWeek) June 16, 2021

“There is no underselling the excitement of seeing Super DIRT Week with fans again,” DIRTcar CEO Brian Carter said. “This is a special event not only for us and the drivers but for everyone in New York and the motorsports community. Like you, we’re eager to get this historic party going again.”

Those interested in purchasing tickets can do so here.

Below is a list of the full schedule:

Sun. Oct. 3

8 AM Camper Staging begins on E. Albany St.

8 AM Will Call opens at Albany St. Guest Services Building (Albany St. & Big Block Blvd)

8 AM Tickets, Camping, Parking and Pit Pass sales open at Gate 6

10 AM-5 PM Grounds Open for Camper Parking (not available to Blue Lot until 1pm)

Super DIRTcar Series Platinum Teams and Fulton 200 competitors Pit Parking open via Gate 6

Mon. Oct. 4

10 AM-5 PM Grounds Open for Camper Parking through Gate 6

Will Call, Tickets, Camping, Parking and Pit Pass sales open at Gate 6

ALL Divisions Pit Parking open through Gate 6

12-5 PM Tech Inspection open for ALL Divisions at Tech Tent

Tues. Oct 5

9 AM-8 PM Will Call, Tickets, Camping, Parking and Pit Pass sales open at Gate 6

9 AM-6 PM ALL Divisions Pit Parking open through Gate 6

9 AM-6 PM Grounds Open for Camper Parking – Reservations & Credentials Required

10 AM-6 PM Tech Inspection open for ALL Divisions at Tech Tent

5-7 PM OPEN Practice for ALL Divisions

7:30 PM Super DIRT Week Concert

Wed. Oct. 6

7 AM (24 hrs.) Will Call, Tickets, Camping, Parking and Pit Pass sales open at Gate 6 (24 Hours daily thru 8pm Sat.)

7:30 AM ALL Divisions Pit Parking open through Gate 6

8 AM Tech Inspection open for ALL Divisions at Tech Tent

10-5PM Tickets and Parking sales open at Gates 1 & 2

12:00 (Noon) City of Oswego Parade & 50th Anniversary announcement

2-4 PM Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman, and DIRTcar Pro Stock Practice

7 PM Weedsport Speedway – Super DIRT Week ‘Kickoff Party’ – DIRTcar 358 Modifieds and Sportsman

Thurs. Oct. 7

7 AM (24 hrs.) Will Call, Tickets, Camping, Parking and Pit Pass sales open at Gate 6 (24 Hours daily thru 8pm Sat.)

8 AM Tech Inspection open for ALL Divisions at Tech Tent

9 AM-5 PM Tickets and Parking sales open at Gates 1 & 2

9 AM Drivers Meeting – DIRTcar 358 Modifieds

9:30 AM Drivers Meeting – Super DIRTcar Series

10 AM Grandstands Open

10-10:55 AM DIRTcar 358 Modified Practice

11AM-11:55 AM Super DIRTcar Series Practice

1:20 PM DIRTcar 358 Modifieds ‘Salute to the Troops’ 150 Time Trials (Top 6 Locked)

2:45 PM Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 Time Trials (Top 6 Locked)

7:00 PM Brewerton Speedway – 29th Annual Hurricane 75 – DIRTcar 358 Mods and Sportsman

Fri. Oct. 8

7 AM (24 hrs.) Will Call, Tickets, Camping, Parking and Pit Pass sales open at Gate 6 (24 Hours daily thru 8pm Sat.)

10 AM-9 PM Tickets and Parking sales open at Gates 1 & 2

10 AM Inspection open for ALL Divisions at Tech Tent

11 AM Drivers Meeting – DIRTcar Pro Stocks

11:30 AM Drivers Meeting – DIRTcar Sportsman

12:00 (Noon) Grandstands Open

DIRTcar Pro Stocks and Sportsman Load-in

12:30-12:55 PM DIRTcar Pro Stock Practice

1:05-1:45 PM DIRTcar Sportsman Practice

2:00-2:45 PM DIRTcar Pro Stock 50 Time Trails (Top 6 Locked)

4:00 PM DIRTcar Sportsman Chevrolet Performance 75 Time Trials (Top 6 Locked)

5:00 PM Track Quiet

7:00 PM Opening Ceremonies – Friday Night Lights

DIRTcar 358 Modifieds ‘Salute to the Troops’ 150 – 20-lap Qualifying Heats

DIRTcar Pro Stock 50 – 8-lap Qualifying Heats

Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 – 25-lap Qualifying Heats

DIRTcar Sportsman Chevrolet Performance 75 – 15-lap Qualifying Heats

Sat. Oct. 9

7 AM-8 PM Will Call, Tickets, Camping, Parking and Pit Pass sales open at Gate 6

8 AM-8 PM Tickets and Parking sales open at Gates 1 & 2

8 AM-1 PM 50th Running of NAPA Super DIRT Week Ticket & Camping Renewals available at Gate 2

8 AM Tech Inspection open for ALL Divisions at Tech Tent

9:30 AM Grandstands Open

10-10:25 AM DIRTcar 358 Modified Final Practice – HOT Pit

10:30-10:55 AM Super DIRTcar Series Final Practice – COLD Pit

11-11:30 AM DIRTcar Sportsman Final Practice – HOT Pit

11:35AM-Noon DIRTcar Pro Stock Final Practice – COLD Pit

12:30 PM DIRTcar 358 Modified Last Chance Showdowns

Super DIRTcar Series Last Chance Showdowns

DIRTcar Sportsman Last Chance Showdowns

DIRTcar Pro Stock Last Chance Showdowns

3:00 PM DIRTcar 358 Modified ‘Salute to the Troops’ 150 Drivers Meeting

4:45 PM DIRTcar 358 Modified ‘Salute to the Troops’ 150 Opening Ceremonies

5:00 PM DIRTcar 358 Modified ‘Salute to the Troops’ 150

8:00 PM Super DIRT Week Celebration

Sun. Oct. 10

7 AM-4 PM Will Call, Tickets, Camping, Parking and Pit Pass sales open at Gate 6

8 AM-4 PM Tickets and Parking sales open at Gates 1 & 2

9 AM Drivers Meeting – DIRTcar Sportsman

9:15 AM Drivers Meeting – DIRTcar Pro Stocks

9:30 AM Drivers Meeting – Super DIRTcar Series

10:00 AM Grandstands Open

11:00 AM DIRTcar Sportsman Chevrolet Performance 75

12:00 PM Super DIRTcar Series Top 30 Autograph Signings

12:30 PM DIRTcar Pro Stocks 50

2:30 PM Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 Opening Ceremonies

3:00 PM Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200

Mon. Oct. 11 ***Rain Date***