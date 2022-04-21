SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse attackman Tucker Dordevic has been one of the nation’s most prolific scorers to date this season, and was recognized by making the cut to be a Tewaaraton Award Semifinalist on Thursday.

Dordevic, who is fourth nationally with 3.5 goals per game, has notched 42 goals and 11 assists on the season thus far. He’s on pace to finish the 14 game regular season inside the top-10 for most goals in a season in Syracuse lacrosse history.

Syracuse seniors Sarah Cooper and Meaghan Tyrrell are among the nominees for the 2022 Tewaaraton Award.

Cooper has anchored the Orange defense this season, which has held its opponent to less than 10 goals six times. She has recorded 19 ground balls and 16 caused turnovers in 16 games. Cooper has also played a part in Syracuse’s success on the draw as it ranks sixth in the nation in draw controls per game. She has 35 draw controls this season to go along with a goal and two assists.

Tyrrell leads the ‘Cuse offense in points (88), goals (59) and assists (29). She ranks in the top 10 nationally in four categories, including goals (6th), points (6th), points per game (8th) and shooting percentage (5th). Tyrrell has scored five or more goals in a game seven times this season. She is just the fifth player in program history to record 200 points, 100 goals and 100 assists in her career.

The Tewaaraton Award is awarded annually to the top female and male player in the nation.

A list of five female and male finalists for the Tewaaraton Award will be announced in early May. The 2022 Tewaaraton Award will be presented on June 2.