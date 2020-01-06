SU’s Kiara Lewis named National Player of the Week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Kiara Lewis willed the Orange to back-to-back overtime wins, averaging 24.5 points per game last week, en route to being named National and ACC Player of the Week by College Sports Madness. Lewis scored the game-tying three-pointer with under 10 seconds remaining in regulation versus Notre Dame Sunday afternoon. Lewis tallied 20-plus point performances in both wins and had a game-high 28 points in Sunday’s win over the Irish.

She led the team with 21 points in Syracuse’s 90-89 overtime upset over the previously unbeaten Seminoles on Thursday. She shot 50 percent from the field, was 8-for-9 from the charity stripe and led the team with five assists. She set the screen on the game-winning play where Emily Engstler’s lob with .8 seconds remaining beat the buzzer for Syracuse’s first win over a top-10 opponent since 2016.

Against the Irish, Lewis had her second-straight 20-point performance, pouring in 28 (6-for-17) and making a significant three-pointer to send the game to overtime. She scored six of Syracuse’s 14 points as the Orange outscored Notre Dame 14-3 in the bonus period. It marked the first win of head coach Quentin Hillsman’s career against Muffet McGraw and the Irish and snapped a 16-game losing streak to ND.

Lewis and the Orange won back-to-back overtime games at home for the first time since 1988 in Manley Fieldhouse. The redshirt junior averaged 24.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game over the 2-0 week. She shot 41.4 percent from the field and had just four turnovers in 38.5 minutes per game.

Syracuse is back in action on the road Sunday in Coral Gables, Fla., when the Orange face Miami (9-5) at noon. The Orange are back home Jan. 16 to welcome Georgia Tech to the Carrier Dome for Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Night.