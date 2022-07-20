SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

ean Tucker was named to his second major award watch list this week on Wednesday, being named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List.

Tucker was a semifinalist for the award last season, which is presented annually to the nation’s top running back. The honor comes on the heels of Monday’s announcement of the Maxwell Award Watch List, which also featured Tucker, that goes to the most outstanding player in college football.

Tucker is one-of-five returning semifinalists from last season for the Doak Walker, joined by TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State), Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State), Bijan Robinson (Texas) and Lew Nichols (Central Michigan).

Already tabbed as a Preseason All-American by numerous publications, Tucker seeks to follow up his record-shattering season from 2021. His 1,496 rushing yards set a new program record. The top offensive vote getter on the 2021 All-ACC team, Tucker also broke Syracuse’s single-season record with nine 100+ yard rushing games and became the first player in program history to rush for 100+ yards and have 100+ yards receiving in the same game when he did so against UAlbany. He was a First Team All-American by the Football Writers of America Association, second team All-American by the Associated Press, Walter Camp Foundation and American Football Coaches Association of the consensus teams.

Tucker and the Orange open up the season on Sept. 3 in the JMA Wireless Dome.