Syracuse 9th inning rally falls short at Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, P.A. (SYRACUSE METS) –

Behind a strong showing from their bullpen, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs beat the Syracuse Mets, 3-2, on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Syracuse (39-62-1) struck first with a run in the top of the third inning. Martin Cervenka worked a one-out walk, and then Zack Godley struck out. José Peraza followed with an RBI double down the left-field line to score Cervenka and give the Mets a 1-0 lead. Peraza was playing in the second game of his Major League rehab assignment.

Lehigh Valley (37-55) took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth inning. Nate Fassnacht was hit by a Godley pitch to lead off the inning. Then, Charlie Tilson singled to put runners at first and second base. Adam Haseley followed with a one-run single, scoring Fassnacht to tie the game, 1-1. C.J. Chatham then made it back-to-back RBI singles, bringing home Tilson to give the IronPigs a 2-1 lead. After Mickey Moniak grounded out, Darick Hall hit an RBI single to make it a 3-1 advantage for Lehigh Valley.

Godley’s final line featured six innings pitched with three runs allowed on seven hits. Additionally, the 31-year-old walked four batters and struck out three.

With the score still 3-1 IronPigs, Mike Adams came out of the bullpen to pitch the top of the ninth for Lehigh Valley. After quickly retiring Travis Blankenhorn and Brandon Drury, Wilfredo Tovar singled. Mason Willams then came in to pinch hit for Cervenka and hit an RBI double to the right-field corner to cut the deficit to one, 3-2. However, Cheslor Cuthbert flied out to center field or the game’s final out.

The Mets and IronPigs return to Coca-Cola Park on Friday night for the third game of the series. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.