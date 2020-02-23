Syracuse Academy of Science girls race past Skaneateles in Class B playoffs

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse Academy of Science girls basketball team opened up the Section III Class B playoffs with a 48-32 win over Skaneateles.

Xy’el Bradford poured in a game-high 18 points for the Atoms in the win over the Lakers.

SAS has now won ten straight games.

Next up for Syracuse Academy of Science, Marcellus in the Class B quarterfinals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected