Syracuse Academy of Science girls race past Skaneateles in Class B playoffs

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
The Syracuse Academy of Science girls basketball team opened up the Section III Class B playoffs with a 48-32 win over Skaneateles.
Xy’el Bradford poured in a game-high 18 points for the Atoms in the win over the Lakers.
SAS has now won ten straight games.
Next up for Syracuse Academy of Science, Marcellus in the Class B quarterfinals.
