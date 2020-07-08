Syracuse adds Mercer to their men’s basketball schedule for 2020-2021 season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse is scheduled to square off with Mercer for the first time in program history on December 13.

Series Notes:

The matchup features an interesting player-coach family tie on each squad. Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has his son, Buddy (15.3 ppg.), on the Orange roster.



Mercer counters with the nephew of Coach Greg Gary, Jeff Gary (11.5 ppg.).

Mercer was 17-15 overall and 11-7 in the Southern Conference. A 70-56 loss in the league tournament to Western Carolina ended the Bears’ season.

Greg Gary is entering his second season at the Mercer helm. The 17 wins his club posted equaled the best first-season total for a Mercer basketball coach. He was hired after eight seasons as an assistant coach at Purdue.

Redshirt junior Jeff Gary (11.5 ppg.) ranked third in scoring average with the Bears last winter. He scored in double digits 13 times, including a 32-point outburst against Samford.

Syracuse was 18-14 and had won its first ACC Tournament game before the national pandemic ended the college basketball season. Hall of Fame Coach Jim Boeheim heads into his 45th season at the helm of his alma mater. The Orange return four of five starters, including junior guard Buddy Boeheim (15.3 ppg.).