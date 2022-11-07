Syracuse women’s basketball starts the Felisha Legette-Jack era on a high note with a 79-56 win against Stony Brook. The Orange have now won 16-straight season openers and remain a perfect 5-0 against the Seawolves.

Senior guard Dyaisha Fair led both teams in points with 18 along with a team-high four assists. Dariuana Lewis was a force on both ends of the court, scoring 15 points and grabbing a game-leading 16 rebounds. Returning starter Teisha Hyman provided 16 points and nine rebounds.

Newcomers Fair, Lewis, Kennedi Perkins, Asia Strong, Saniaa Wilson, Kyra Wood and Georgia Woolley all made their official Syracuse debuts.

After trialing 17-19 at the end of the first quarter, Fair hit a three to spark a 10-2 run that put ‘Cuse in the driver’s seat, 27-21, midway through the second quarter. Senior guard Alaina Rice capped the run with a layup.

‘Cuse closed out the first half with a 12-2 run that saw its advantage grow to 13. Fair found Woolley on the wing for a three-point field goal to kick off the run. Lewis concluded the run with a jumper just beyond the free-throw line.

“What a great opportunity to coach at this institution, I don’t take one second for granted. I’m humble, excited and even though we won, I still want more and we still want more.

Syracuse’s defense limited the Stony Brook offense, as the Orange forced 22 turnovers and held Stony Brook to a 31.3% field goal percentage.

Led by Lewis’s 16 rebounds, the Orange outrebounded the visiting Seawolves 59 to 41. Syracuse generated second-chance scoring opportunities with 34 offensive rebounds. Lewis is the first Orange to grab 15 or more rebounds in a game since Alaysia Styles against Colgate on Nov. 28, 2021.



Syracuse recorded 50 or more rebounds for the first time since Jan. 19, 2021.

This victory marks Syracuse’s largest margin of victory since an 82-50 win against UMBC on Dec. 18, 2021. Four players finished with double figures for the first time since Feb. 27, 2022.



The Orange are back in action against instate foe Colgate at the JMA Wireless Dome on Thursday, Nov. 10. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.