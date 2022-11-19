SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Season-high point totals courtesy of senior guard Joseph Girard III (21) and senior center Jesse Edwards (19) led Syracuse (2-1) to a 76-48 win against Northeastern (0-4) inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night.

Freshman guard Judah Mintz joined Girard and Edwards as the third Orange performer to pour in double-digit scoring with 18 points.



The Orange keyed up a 9-0 run over the first two minutes of action and held the lead for the remainder of the matchup. Freshman guard Judah Mintz jump started the opening stretch with a layup, senior guard Joseph Girard III poured in five points with a jumper and 3-pointer, and senior center Jesse Edwards capped things off with a two-hand dunk.



The Huskies nailed a total of seven three-pointers in the first half, four of which came during a 14-8 Northeastern stretch. The surge by the visitors put the Huskies within three, 17-14, with just half of the first frame left to play. Chase Cormier nailed his first back-to-back 3-pointers of the day and Coleman Stuck followed with two connections from long range. Throughout the first frame, the Huskies managed to get within three points of the Orange four separate times.



SU pieced together a 21-6 scoring run in the second half to boost its lead to 29 points, cementing a 68-39 lead with just under seven minutes left in the contest. Girard contributed 10 points, Edwards added four, Mintz followed with three, while sophomore forward Benny Williams and freshman guard Justin Taylor threw in two apiece to conclude the second-half splurge.

The Orange defense tightened after the intermission and limited the Huskies to 1-of-13 (.077) on 3-point attempts.

Syracuse has won all nine meetings with Northeastern.

Girard’s 21-point outing moved him into the 49th spot on the all-career points list (1,180). He moved past Jim Lee (1,165) and Ryan Blackwell (1,175).

Syracuse led Northeastern in points in the paint (44-20), points off turnovers (18-10), and fast break points (13-0).

Freshman guard Justin Taylor contributed a personal-best five points.

The Orange defense held the visitors to .322 shooting (19-for-59).

Jared Turner led the Huskies with seven points.



Syracuse will be back in action on Monday, Nov. 21st, when it faces Richmond in the Empire Classic at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. and the matchup will air live on ESPN2.