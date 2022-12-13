SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – According to 247 Sports, Syracuse starting cornerback Duce Chestnut is the latest orange to enter the transfer portal.

Chestnut becomes the ninth Syracuse player to enter the portal since the regular season ended. In his two seasons at Syracuse he tallied 83 tackles and four interceptions. He was third-team All-ACC in 2021 and received an honorable mention in 2022.

Chestnut joins defensive lineman Steve Linton, defensive lineman Josh Hough, defensive back Jeremiah Wilson, offensive lineman Tyler Magnuson, offensive lineman Chad Schuster, wide receiver Courtney Jackson, wide receiver Dom Foster, and wide receiver Anthony Queeley.