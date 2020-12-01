Syracuse center Bourama Sidibe sidelined with a torn meniscus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Senior center Bourama Sidibe suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee during the game with Bryant. He is scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

According to associate a.d. for sports medicine Brad Pike, four weeks is a reasonable recovery estimate for this type of injury.

Syracuse returns to action on Thursday at the Carrier Dome against Niagara.

